‘Be prepared for a long haul’: Expert answers lingering COVID-19 questions

ALBERG: The younger population is the more active population. If they are not adhering to social distancing and really restricting their movements, they are more likely to be exposed and infected. And, then they can obviously develop a serious disease and death. And, they would really be a vector to distributing the disease to other age groups, which is really a very serious issue. And so, all age groups need to be adhering to social distancing and the restriction of movement.