Berkeley County School District officials deny reports schools will be closed ‘indefinitely’

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A spokesman for the Berkeley County School District addressed an apparent misinterpretation of a message sent earlier Sunday.
Brian Troutman said some have interpreted a statement that the district does not have a date “on when our buildings will again welcome students” to mean schools will be closed “indefinitely.”
“I want to make it clear that this does not mean we are closed indefinitely," he said in a statement. “That has been the interpretation by some, and it is not correct.”
Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all public schools closed through March 31.
“At this time, we do not know how that impacts our calendar,” Troutman said. "We also do not know at what date students will be able to return. We are prepared for a student return, but we are also prepared for an extended closure – which was the purpose of the message.”
In a robocall sent to parents earlier on Sunday, BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said the following:
As we think about eLearning, it’s important for you to understand that BCSD is prepared for extended closures, even if such is deemed unnecessary.
We do not have a date yet on when our buildings will again welcome students, but you have our promise that no matter the news from our governor’s office, we will be prepared.
Ingram also said the district would open an additional 25 student feeding locations Monday.
“The additional sites will help families unable to travel far from their communities and neighborhoods,” Ingram said. “We are grateful for partnerships with local churches that have made this possible.”
Additional information on student feeding sites can be found on our website at www.bcsdschools.net/coronavirus.
