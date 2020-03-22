Coroner identifies victim in Saturday night plane crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 64-year-old man killed in a plane crash Saturday night on Johns Island.
Andrew Meyer, from Tampa, Florida, died at the scene of the crash from injuries he sustained during impact, Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.
Meyer was the single occupant of the Cessna 310 that crashed at approximately 7 p.m. near the Charleston Executive Airport.
FAA spokesperson Arlene Salac said the plane crashed one mile north of the airport. The aircraft departed from Rocky Mount Airport in North Carolina and was headed to Zephyrhills Municipal Airport in Florida, she said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
