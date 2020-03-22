Home improvement projects becoming popular during social distancing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Any plans you had for this weekend are most likely canceled, but as people continue to find ways to stay busy during these times, they’re turning to a business known for home improvement and outdoor gardening.
Social distancing. The new trend we all practice.
Time will tell if it slows the spread of a virus, but we know it’s already bringing an unintended increase in sales for home improvement supplies.
Jeremy Lanier is working on a project to keep busy during self-isolation.
“A new table for our patio. We’ve already got a granite top for it, we’re just going to add new legs to it,” said Lanier.
So is Katlyn Dupis. Her shopping cart was filled with different types of flowers, vegetable plants and potting mix.
“I’m building a balcony garden. That’s the goal,” Dupis said.
The last few days have not been the easiest for Dubis. She just learned that her stepmom -- who lives in Massachusetts -- may have contracted the coronavirus.
“It’s been very like, anxiety-inducing. I guess that is the way to say it,” said Dupis.
Dupis says this new project will be a form of therapy.
“Doing this planting and being around plants and stuff has made me feel a lot better,” she said.
Out of all the house projects you could possibly do, it seems gardening is the most popular. The reason why relates to the outbreak. As some grocery stores struggle to stock shelves, more people say they want to learn to grow their own food and be more self-dependent.
Hunter Hill spent her time Sunday in a store strategically picking out which vegetable seeds she wanted.
“Eggplants, cilantro, Romane lettuce, carrots, I just tried to stock up on all the fruit,” said Hill.
A different look, to retail therapy.
“I just felt like it was just a regular day. I almost forgot we were still in quarantine,” said Hill.
Lowe’s will be changing store hours starting Monday by closing a little earlier at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.