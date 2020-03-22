Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
NC tax deadline delayed; unemployment claims exceed 80,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's state April 15 tax filing deadline has been pushed back due to the new coronavirus. The Department of Revenue announced the delayed filing of July 15, which follows the federal government's lead. But state filers still will have to pay accrued interest on payment if they file after April 15. The state Department of Health and Human Services has counted more than 180 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. The operator of a Wake County senior living community says an assisted living resident has tested positive. Unemployment claims also soared in recent days as restaurants and retailers scaled back or closed temporarily.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OUTER BANKS
N Carolina commission: Vacation renters should get refunds
DUCK, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state panel says people renting beach houses in counties that have blocked visitor access to the Outer Banks because of the new coronavirus should get their money refunded. The North Carolina Real Estate Commission has ruled that state law sides with tenants in this situation. The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports the commission says landlords who won’t refund money are open to lawsuits. Dare and Currituck counties have approved orders preventing visitors and non-resident property owners from entering the Outer Banks. And Hyde County has blocked visitor access to Ocracoke Island.
HIT-AND-RUN-DAMAGED CHURCH
Police: Suspect leaves son, crashes into N. Carolina church
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in a North Carolina city say a man faces multiple charges after crashing two vehicles, one of which smashed into a church building. Burlington police say Yavier Jesurum was arrested following a series of events that began when his Acura crashed into the woods Friday night and left his 5-year-old son behind. Police say he later stole a car and rammed it into Trinity Worship Center, causing about $125,000 in damage to the church. He was arrested outside of a home and in the Alamance County jail on bond. His son was returned to his mother.
MISSING BOY-BODY FOUND
Mother of infant found dead in NC cemetery accused of murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina's largest city say the mother of a 6-month-old boy who was found dead last month in a cemetery has been charged with murder. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives and officers arrested Tamara Jernel Brown on Friday, after which she was charged in the infant's death. The boy's body was found at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte hours after Brown had been arrested and charged with common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. Authorities had said last month that Brown may be suffering from a mental health disability.
POLICE SHOOTING-SUSPECT INJURED
Amid tension, police shooting report says suspect raised gun
Police in North Carolina's capital city have released a report detailing a shooting in which an officer wounded a man who was shown to be armed. But community activists remain concerned about the latest incident as they push for more transparency and accountability from law enforcement. The report from the Raleigh Police Department said 26-year-old Javier Torres was shot and wounded after he ran away from an officer trying to talk to him. One activist said the shooting illustrates a discrepancy in policing in the African American and Hispanic communities.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA-RUNOFF POSTPONED
North Carolina delays House GOP primary runoff due to virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak prompted a top elections official on Friday to reschedule a Republican primary runoff for a congressional seat in western North Carolina. State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell has moved back the primary runoff in the 11th Congressional District to June 23, from its original May date. Republicans Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn were the top two vote-getters in the March primary. The U.S. House seat is being vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows, who has been named as President Donald Trump's next chief of staff. Meadows announced in December he wouldn’t seek reelection.
CONGRESS-SENATOR-STOCKS
Senators deny trading on virus info as scrutiny mounts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing public outrage, senators in both political parties are denying that they exploited advance knowledge when they dumped stocks and other financial holdings before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, whose sales of as much as $1.7 million in stocks have come under the most scrutiny, is asking for an ethics probe. But Burr and all the other senators pushed back strongly against suggestions that they used sensitive government information to protect their financial well-being. The senators' actions have attracted heavy scrutiny as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life, wiping out jobs and personal wealth.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNC COMMENCEMENTS
UNC System cancels spring commencements
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The president of the University of North Carolina System says commencement exercises at its 17 schools have been postponed because of the ongoing threat of coronavirus. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that UNC System interim president Bill Roper made the announcement during a special board meeting on Friday. Roper says he knows the cancellation will disappoint many students and their families, but the health and safety of students, staff and faculty are the top priority. System officials say students and parents should check for word from university leaders about how their school will alter plans for commencement ceremonies.