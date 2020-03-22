Mt. Pleasant church to stream Sunday service after leaders test positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Church says their Sunday services will go on after at least two of its leaders tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Saint Andrews Church officials say they won’t hold mass in person but will instead livestream the sermon on their website. A church spokesman said the broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature the Rev. John David Burley, Sr. preaching on “Faith in a Time of Fear.”
Earlier this week, the church notified its members via email that one of its leaders had tested positive and two others were then awaiting test results. One of them, Bishop Steve Wood, had been admitted to East Cooper Hospital with a high fever and breathing difficulties.
Church officials say Wood’s condition has improved and he no longer has a fever.
