Much cooler Sunday, near record highs next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a cloudy, cooler and breezy day here across the Lowcountry. The chance of rain will increase late today as a quick moving disturbance slides through the area. Temperatures will begin to warm back up tomorrow with highs in the 60s to near 70 and then 80s by midweek. Late next week we could see record heat across the Lowcountry. Highs will likely be between 85-90 degrees by next Friday.