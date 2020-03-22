Much cooler Sunday, near record highs next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a cloudy, cooler and breezy day here across the Lowcountry. The chance of rain will increase late today as a quick moving disturbance slides through the area. Temperatures will begin to warm back up tomorrow with highs in the 60s to near 70 and then 80s by midweek. Late next week we could see record heat across the Lowcountry. Highs will likely be between 85-90 degrees by next Friday.
TODAY: Cloudy, cooler, breezy. Showers Late. High 63.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. High 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. High 75.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. High 83.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 79.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.