MUSC Health further tightens visitation, offers supply and funds donation information

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health announced Sunday it is putting new, stricter visitation guidelines into place to further prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The new rules are in addition to screening and hand hygiene protocols already in place, spokesperson Heather Woolwine says.
The new guidelines for adult patients at MUSC’s University Hospital, University Hospital Extension and ART include the following procedures:
- They will not permit visitors in the building unless the physician feels a patient is at the end of life. At that time, we will contact a family member, friend or other caregiver to be at the bedside. No more than two of these may be present at a time.
- Exceptions may be made by hospital administration based on ongoing patient safety needs.
- Daily screening will continue to take place at designated hospital entrances.
For pediatric patients and patients in labor at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion, the new policy will include:
- Only two parents, legal guardians or caregivers at a time will be permitted at the bedside with their child. No other family members will be permitted into the hospital or allowed to visit.
- For pregnant mothers, one significant other will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.
“We realize these guidelines place additional stress on patients and families, and we wish that we could do something different,” Woolwine said. “However, as a community, if we want to limit the spread of COVID-19 and how sick people become, we must take these kinds of precautions.”
MUSC Health encourages patients and families to use technology to stay connected to friends and family while keeping safe from infections that can be spread from person to person.
MUSC Health says it has received numerous contacts from businesses, community organizations, and individuals who want to help provide necessary and in-demand health care supplies.
The agency released the following frequently-asked questions and their answers to help clarify MUSC Health procedures.
- How do I donate or sell supplies, such as masks, hand sanitizer or other items from my company to MUSC Health?
- As a state-supported institution, MUSC Health must follow established procurement processes. Naturally, certain types of supplies must be verified as sterile or we are not permitted to purchase or accept them as donations. Please see https://muschealth.org/patients-visitors/coronavirus-information .
- When will I hear back from MUSC Health about my supplies-related inquiry?
- Due to the volume that MUSC Health is experiencing at this time, expect to hear back from MUSC within three business days after sending your supplies-related email.
- Where can I drop off supplies for donation to MUSC Health?
- Any donations must be discussed, vetted and agreed to with a hospital supply chain team member before a donation site is disclosed. Individual MUSC or MUSC Health team members are not able to declare sites for drop-off without permission from supply chain, public safety and hospital security leaders.
- What if I’d like to donate money to MUSC or MUSC Health?
- As always, one of the best ways to connect with MUSC or MUSC Health to make a donation is by accessing our website at http://giving.musc.edu. If you would like to make a gift by phone or have a more detailed or specific gift concept to discuss, please call 843-792-2678.
Care team leaders continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and create new ways to best take care of patients, Woolwine said.
“This leads to making decisions, almost hourly, to respond to the challenges and uncertainty resulting from this situation,” she said.
MUSC Health is following direction from the state of South Carolina and the CDC guidelines and is learning “in real time from the experience of other hospitals and state systems around the country as we deal with the new virus,” she said.
