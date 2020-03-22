Person associated with Wando High School tests positive for COVID-19, district confirms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says it learned a person associated with Wando High School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control notified CCSD Sunday afternoon about the positive test, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said.
“A callout, along with a letter from DHEC, went home to parents and staff at Wando to notify them of the situation,” Pruitt said.
The letter from DHEC provides important information as it relates to monitoring symptoms and steps to take if someone shows signs of illness, he said.
The district has not specified whether the person associated with the school is a student, teacher or staff member.
“We share everyone’s concern about this matter as we balance the need to provide timely and accurate information with an individual’s right to privacy,” Pruitt said.
