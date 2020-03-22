Police: Mother of 2-year-old who died in child abuse cased arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have accused a woman of placing her 2-year-old daughter in an unreasonable risk of harm in connection with the child’s 2018 death.
Ashley Brown is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to court documents. following the her 2-year-old daughters death in 2018, according to court documents.
Ashley Brown is accused of placing her minor child in unreasonable risk of harm.
Investigators say the child died from blunt force in June of 2018. At this time no one has been charged with the child's death. Reports say an autopsy of the child indicated child abuse.
Court documents state North Charleston Police responded to an apartment on Florida Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child and as a result all the children were taken into emergency protective custody back in 2018.
The children were initially seen at the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in June of 2018, but reports say they were "unable to engage in narrative event practice."
The children were seen at the center again on Feb. 25 of this year. Court documents state that progress in the center’s therapeutic services helped the siblings disclose that their mother would “whoop them on their back, bottom, and leg and they would bleed.” They also said they were beaten “really bad” and kicked, reports say.
A judge set bond for Brown at $250,000 for each charge.
