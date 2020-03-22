5 rescued from boat after crash into jetty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard confirmed Sunday five people were rescued early Sunday morning after a boat accident in Charleston Harbor.
The North Charleston Fire Department arrived on scene and safely removed all five people from the boat and transferred them to a Coast Guard Station Charleston vessel. The five were then taken to Ripley Light Marina.
At approximately 2:10 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report from Sea Tow that the Strike Finder, a 52-foot sport fisher, had struck the southern Charleston jetty with five people aboard.
Watchstanders were able to get in touch with one of the persons aboard the sport fisher via cell phone and who reported they were stuck on the southern jetty, taking on water and wearing life jackets.
No one was injured in the incident.
“The immediate and swift response of our Coast Guard boat and helicopter crews along with our Charleston area maritime partners was vital in safely rescuing all five people from the vessel,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Reilly Taggart, Sector Charleston Command Center Watchstander, said. “This case is a good example of how we regularly work together with many different agencies to respond to those in need.”
In addition to North Charleston Fire and Coast Guard Station Charleston, Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island Fire Departments, Charleston Pilots, TowBoat U.S., and Sea Tow responded.
The State Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
