S.C. has 173 cases of COVID-19, 25 in Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, bringing the state’s total to 173.
The cases have been reported across 30 of the state’s 46 counties.
The latest new cases included four each in Charleston and Beaufort Counties and one in Colleton County.
With Saturday’s new cases, here are the total cases reported by county:
- Abbeville: 1
- Aiken: 1
- Anderson: 10
- Beaufort: 13
- Berkeley: 1
- Calhoun: 1
- Charleston: 9
- Clarendon: 1
- Colleton: 1
- Darlington: 2
- Dillon: 1
- Dorchester: 1
- Edgefield: 1
- Fairfield: 1
- Florence: 1
- Greenville: 17
- Greenwood: 3
- Horry: 9
- Kershaw: 43
- Lancaster: 3
- Lee: 1
- Lexington: 12
- Marlboro: 1
- Newberry: 1
- Orangeburg: 3
- Richland: 27
- Saluda: 1
- Spartanburg: 2
- Sumter: 3
- York: 3
Kershaw County, where one of the state’s first two cases was confirmed, remains the hardest-hit county, reporting a quarter of the state’s cases.
DHEC said it received negative test results for 1,466 people.
Gov. Henry McMaster attempted to ease rumors that the state was planning to issue a “shelter in place” order, which he called a “drastic action” other states with larger populations had taken.
"It is my hope that this will not be necessary here, and I believe it to be much less likely, as long as South Carolinians follow official instructions and take recommended precautions now,” McMaster said.
But the governor said Team South Carolina was reviewing the crisis and said all options remain on the table.
McMaster also announced an executive order to relax regulations surrounding alcohol sales. It would allow restaurants to sell sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside pickup or “to-go” orders only. The move, he said, was designed to help restaurants that have seen a financial blow because of the order to shut down dining rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This waiver does not authorize or apply to open containers or delivery services.
The governor also directed the Department of Revenue to conform the state’s income tax deadline to July 15th, which is the new federal income tax deadline. Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1st, as previously ordered.
South Carolina requested its full allocation of medical equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile. DHEC received the first shipment this week. The 55 pallets in the initial shipment contained N-95 masks, face shields, surgical masks, gowns and gloves. Additional shipments may continue over the next three weeks.
U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen with the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron, South Carolina National Guard, loaded the personal protective equipment and other supplies Friday to be transported and distributed to all 46 counties in South Carolina.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the immediate risk of being exposed to this virus is still low for most Americans, but as the outbreak expands, that risk will increase. Cases of COVID-19 and instances of community spread are being reported in a growing number of states.
People in places where ongoing community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported are at elevated risk of exposure, with the level of risk dependent on the location.
Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 are at elevated risk of exposure. Close contacts of persons with COVID-19 also are at elevated risk of exposure.
Travelers returning from affected international locations where community spread is occurring also are at elevated risk of exposure, with the level of risk dependent on where they traveled.
Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, including older adults, with risk increasing by age; or people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
