S.C. reports 22 new COVID-cases, bringing total to 195

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is investigating 22 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases across 33 of the state’s 46 counties.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases reported Sunday, which includes eight new cases in Lowcountry counties:
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 2 cases
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 3 cases
- York County: 2 cases
“This will be an extended response and it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus,” DHEC Physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “We want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials.”
In addition to taking daily precautions for preventing against the spread of the disease, residents can take the following preparedness recommendations:
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if you become symptomatic
- If you're sick, stay home from work, school, and public events
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Don’t share personal items
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Set up a separate room for sick household members
- Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group
Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:
- Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home
- Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins
- Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference
- Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.
- Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
- Individuals looking for COVID-19 test results should call the health care provider or facility that collected their test sample.
- Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. For information about the nationwide response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.