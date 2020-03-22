Sullivan’s Island passes new beach access restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan's Island Town Council passed an ordinance Sunday to limit access in the wake of the novel coronavirus.
The new restrictions, which take effect Monday at 7 a.m., will give access only to residents, service workers, contractors, delivery services, medical service providers, caregivers and similar service providers for the next 14 days.
Access will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sullivan's Island Police will establish a checkpoint on SC-703 near the entrance to the island, Town Administrator Andy Benke said.
Residents must have either a driver's license with a Sullivan's Island address, a Sullivan's Island windshield decal or proof of property ownership.
Those attempting to access the Island for work must have proof of purpose, business license or other documentation that establishes a need to access.
Guest must be accompanied on the island by residents.
Council recinded its earlier emergency ordinance which prohibited beach access from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
