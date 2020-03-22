Tri-County leaders to hold Sunday news briefing on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several leaders from the Tri-County area will urge people to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey and representatives from the cities of Charleston and North Charleston and the town of Mount Pleasant are expected to speak at 4 p.m.
The briefing is being held from the Charleston County Public Service Building in North Charleston.
The latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday showed a total of 173 COVID-19 cases across the state and 25 in Lowcountry counties. Of those 25, 13 were reported in Beaufort County. Charleston County reported nine cases, while Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties reported one each.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.