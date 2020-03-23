Boston Named Finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Boston was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and, earlier this month, earned a spot on the Associated Press All-America Second Team. The 6-foot-5 forward finished the season ranked 11th in the country in total blocks (86) and 21st in blocks per game (2.61). Her 86 blocks are a South Carolina freshman record and rank fourth overall in program history. She swatted 10 shots in her college debut against Alabama State, tying for the most by an SEC freshman in league history and the overall South Carolina single-game record. Boston's presence alone in the lane helped the Gamecocks hold opponents to just 33.3 percent shooting, which ranked fourth in the nation.