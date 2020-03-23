Charleston County Public Library to provide free wi-fi in its parking lots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Public libraries in Charleston County might not be open to patrons because of COVID-19 concerns, but those seeking free internet access will still be able to sit outside their local library branch during the closure.
The Charleston County Public Library announced on Monday that Wi-Fi will be available in the parking lots of all 17 of its locations. Service will be provided between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, according to a statement from the CCPL.
Lowcountry residents interested in using the free “CCPL-Guest” Wi-Fi do not need a CCPL library card. No password will be required to access the internet, which also will provide temporary access to the library’s digital subscription services.
In order to take advantage of the free Wi-Fi, those with their own vehicles can park in a space outside their local library but are asked not to leave their cars. The CCPL is asking that people without vehicles who walk or bike to a library branch follow social distancing practices while using the internet.
