Charleston County School Board to get Coronavirus update by phone

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School board is set to meet over the telephone on Monday as they try to limit the number of people inside the board room.
The county’s schools are closed until April 13, which is two weeks longer than Governor Henry McMaster’s order which has schools closed through March 31.
The meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m., and even though some will be allowed inside to listen, there will be no public comment. The full meeting will be posted on the school district’s YouTube page after the fact.
“We have done full telephonic meetings in the past for special-called meetings,” Board Vice Chair Kate Darby said. “The School Boards Association recommended we do it this way for now.”
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set to give an update on the school district’s response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. It comes as a number of Wi-Fi enabled buses have been parked throughout the district every day of the week to help students continue to have access to the internet. Those locations can be found here.
The school district is also offering two free meals every weekday to all students in the district. The drive-thru, pick-up, and bus delivery locations can be found here.
