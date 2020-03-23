Charleston Police to temporarily restrict release of property held in evidence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department Evidence Office will temporarily restrict the release of property during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The only items to be released will be those items deemed in need of urgent release, police spokesman Charles Francis said. This will be determined by the Evidence Custodian and investigators on a case by case basis.
“The Evidence Unit is the custodian of all items collected by department personnel or submitted to the department as items for safekeeping, found property and items collected as evidence,” Francis said. “This is being done to protect our employees and the public from the Coronavirus.”
If you have questions, please call the Evidence Office at 843-720-2467.
