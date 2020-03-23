Companies hiring full and part-time positions amid COVID19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many people have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus.
Restaurants, bars and businesses have either shut down or reduced staff.
While there are resources available for service workers out of a job, there are also many companies hiring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart
Walmart announced it is hiring 150,000 people in the U.S. through the end of May. In South Carolina, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,400 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. You can apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or texting ‘jobs’ to 240240. The store also said it plans to expedite the hiring process and your application will be processed in no more than 24 hours.
Walgreens
According to the website, Walgreens plans to fill roughly 9,500 existing full and part-time roles in stores across the U.S. due to ‘significant demands on our stores and pharmacies during this time.’ Most positions are customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads. You can find out more information by going to https://jobs.walgreens.com/.
Dollar General
According to the Dollar General website, there are a number of full and part-time positions available across stores, distribution centers and private fleet network for ‘any individual whose job has been temporarily impacted by the effect of COVID19.’ You can find out more information and apply by going to https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977
Amazon
Amazon announced it needs to hire 100,000 workers in the U.S. to keep up with massive amounts of orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. The store’s website says: “We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.” Most of the jobs available near the Lowcountry are local delivery driver positions. You can read more and apply by going to https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/?cmpid=PRPRLC0780H6
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.