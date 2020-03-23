DHEC investigating 103 new cases of coronavirus in SC; 298 total cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say they are investigating 103 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases
Anderson County: 5 cases
Beaufort County: 7 cases
Berkeley County: 2 case
Charleston County: 17 cases
Chester County: 1 case
Clarendon County: 3 cases
Dorchester County: 1 case
Darlington County: 2 cases
Fairfield County: 1 case
Florence County: 2 cases
Horry County: 5 cases
Kershaw County: 10 cases
Lancaster County: 2 cases
Lee County: 1 case
Lexington County: 5 cases
Georgetown County: 2 cases
Greenville County: 12 cases
Oconee County: 1 case
Orangeburg County: 5 cases
Richland County: 14 cases
Spartanburg County: 1 case
Sumter County: 1 case
York County: 3 cases
“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”
