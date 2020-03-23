DHEC investigating 103 new cases of coronavirus in SC; 298 total cases

COVID-19 (Source: AP)
By Ray Rivera | March 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 4:47 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say they are investigating 103 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.

This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

New positive cases

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 7 cases

Berkeley County: 2 case

Charleston County: 17 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Darlington County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 10 cases

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Lee County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 12 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 1 case

York County: 3 cases

“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”

