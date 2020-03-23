East Cooper Meals on Wheels to temporarily suspend some deliveries

“Social distancing, self-quarantines, and reduced availability of necessities are certainly challenging every one of us right now, especially from a mental health perspective, and we all look forward to a return to ‘normal’ life,” Roberts said. “But, for our homebound recipients, isolation and loneliness are everyday occurrences. It’s my hope that this experience helps us all grow in our empathy for those who are confined to their homes no matter what is happening in the world around them,” he said.