Goose Creek community parks, pools ordered to temporarily close

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All public parks and swimming pools in Goose Creek are being closed by order of the mayor over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib announced on Monday all municipal and community parks and pools must close, stating that “we are at a crucial juncture in our fight against the spread of COVID-19.”
It is not yet known when these facilities will be permitted to reopen to residents.
This order comes after the Berkeley County city shut City Hall down and mandated that “non-essential” municipal personnel to work from home.
