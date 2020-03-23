Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR provided live action to its fans with a virtual race at Homestead-Miami Speedway that was televised nationally. NASCAR got 35 of its drivers to participate in the event, which was won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. He raced barefoot on a simulator in the living room of his North Carolina home. NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9 so series executives and iRacing put together the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to be racing Sunday before COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The seventh game on the list is Duke's victory over Butler in the 2010 national championship game. Kyle Singler scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils over the Bulldogs in their hometown of Indianapolis. The final score after Gordon Hayward's desperation heave was off the mark was 61-59.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft. The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday. Previously he had been named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP. Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, including an overtime-forcing shot in a wild comeback win at North Carolina. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” in a statement.
UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. They were all No. 1 overall draft picks. Now they are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. They are among the top players still available on the free agency or trade market after the opening days of the new league year.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kept off the track by the coronavirus pandemic, auto racers around the world are moving online. Drivers from Formula One, NASCAR and other leading series are using simulators to stay sharp and entertain fans — and finding they're struggling to keep pace with pro gamers. Since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was called off last weekend, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been racing online, as has McLaren's Lando Norris. F1, NASCAR and INDYCAR have had drivers sign up to take part in virtual races in place of real ones, and sports networks with time slots to fill are saying they'll air them.
UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina State's upset of Houston for the 1983 NCAA championship resonates after nearly four decades. Lorenzo Charles' buzzer-beating dunk stunned the top-ranked Cougars led by eventual NBA stars Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Team member Ernie Myers says the Wolfpack “put the madness in March" with a wild title run that earned Jim Valvano's team the nickname “Cardiac Pack.” That upset of Houston stands as one of the biggest in NCAA Tournament history. Others include Villanova beating Georgetown for the 1985 title and UMBC topping Virginia in 2018 as the only time a 16-seed has beaten a top seed.