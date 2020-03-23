James Madison hires former CofC interim head coach Mark Byington

"Coach Byington demonstrated at Georgia Southern his ability to inherit a program that was down and build a winner," Bourne added. "He has built strong relationships with his players, which is evident in numbers like graduation rates and academic progress rates, not to mention the energy, passion and enthusiasm that is evident throughout his program. He has been diligent in building a diverse support staff. Culture and fit are paramount to any search at James Madison, and Mark Byington checked every box in those categories. He was engaged in ticket sales and fundraising around his program to grow attendance and overall interest. He is committed to the university, our local community, our faculty and staff, our student body, our alumni and other fans. In short, he is excited to be part of JMU Nation and invest himself in us. Mark Byington is the total package to lead JMU men's basketball."