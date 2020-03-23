Main Road improvements meeting to take place online

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The spread of the novel coronavirus is causing major changes to the ways in which public meetings take place in the Lowcountry.
Instead of in-person forums at municipal and county government buildings, an increasing number of meetings are occurring solely on the internet. An upcoming discussion regarding proposed improvements to a major local thoroughfare will not be an exception.
Charleston County announced on Monday that a public information meeting concerning improvements to the Main Road corridor will be held digitally on March 31 at 5 p.m. The meeting will allow area residents and other users of Main Road to learn more about the proposed changes and provide their opinions.
“This online meeting is a great opportunity for our project team to continue to provide information and maintain open dialogue with affected residents, business owners and other key stakeholders in the project area, despite the current situation surrounding COVID-19,” project manager Sunshine Trakas said in a statement.
The meeting will focus on the project’s Segment A, which involves the part of Main Road stretching from the Bees Ferry Road intersection in West Ashley over the John F. Limehouse Memorial Bridge to the intersection with Chisolm and River Roads on Johns Island, according to the project website. The West Ashley Greenway is also slated to be extended towards Bees Ferry Road as part of this segment.
The goals of the changes are to reduce traffic, increase capacity, improve access for walkers and bikers, and allow for drainage improvements.
Public comment regarding the proposal will be accepted until the end of April. After this public input period concludes, a permit application is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the hopes of beginning construction towards the end of 2022.
Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said residents without internet access who would like to provide input can access free Wi-Fi in the parking lot of their local library branch. They can also call 843-202-6137 to request print copies of the project information and comment form and mail in their feedback by April 30.
