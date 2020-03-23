McMaster to hold news briefing on S.C. COVID-19 cases Monday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s response in a news briefing late Monday afternoon.
McMaster will be joined by state health officials at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia at 4 p.m.
The most recent update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control listed 195 COVID-19 cases in the state.
The 195 cases, 22 of which were new as of Sunday’s update, extend across 33 of the state’s 46 counties.
Four new cases were reported in Charleston County, and two new cases were reported in Beaufort County. Berkeley and Colleton Counties both had one new case each. The new cases brought the total reported in Lowcountry counties to 31.
As of Sunday, the state recorded three COVID-19-related deaths. One of the three was a patient in Charleston County.
With Sunday’s new cases, here’s a county breakdown of the totals:
- Kershaw: 44
- Richland: 29
- Greenville: 19
- Beaufort: 14
- Charleston: 13
- Lexington: 12
- Horry: 11
- Anderson: 10
- Darlington: 5
- Lancaster: 5
- York: 4
- Greenwood: 3
- Orangeburg: 3
- Sumter: 3
- Berkeley: 2
- Spartanburg: 2
- Abbeville: 1
- Aiken: 1
- Calhoun: 1
- Clarendon: 1
- Colleton: 1
- Dillon: 1
- Dorchester: 1
- Edgefield: 1
- Fairfield: 1
- Florence: 1
- Hampton: 1
- Jasper: 1
- Lee: 1
- Marlboro: 1
- Newberry: 1
- Saluda: 1
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.