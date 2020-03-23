Mercedes-Benz Vans to halt production at Ladson plant

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in Ladson is stopping production Monday for the health and safety of their team members, according to a spokesperson.
This comes amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavius concerns, Mercedes-Benz spokesperson Alyssa Bean said.
Bean says they were already preparing to ramp down its production operations this week.
“As part of our production shutdown, we have implemented a step-by-step disinfection of the entire facility,” Bean said. “This is in addition to other preventative measures we already had in place including but not limited to the following: no external visitors or travel, social distancing and increased cleaning cycles throughout the facility.”
Officials have not confirmed whether anyone at the plant tested positive for the virus or has come into contact with someone who did.
Bean said the company does not comment “on the health status of our employees or their families.”
Workers at the plant have reported concerns working in close contact with others at the location.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.