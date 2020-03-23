Middleton Place Foundation announces closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Middleton Place National Historic Landmark is the latest destination to be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the President and CEO of the Middleton Place Foundation announced that Middleton Place would be joining Edmondston-Alston House in closing to the public.
“After much consideration, and new directives from local and city officials urging residents to stay home if at all possible, Middleton Place National Historic Landmark will close to the public at 3pm today, March 23, 2020, until further notice” announced M. Tracey Todd, President and CEO of the Middleton Place Foundation.
The foundation also announced that livestock from the historic Gardens and Stableyards’ will continue to be cared for despite the fact that most employees are being asked to stay home at this time.
The Foundation is working to implement a digital content portal with programming broadly defined as “Plugged In To History” beginning on Tuesday, March 24 at 2pm. This and additional programing to be added soon may be accessed at the Events page at www.middletonplace.org/events. More info can also be found on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.
The Middleton Place Foundation will continue to monitor events related to the Coronavirus outbreak and will take any additional steps that may be called for as developments warrant.
