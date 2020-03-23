North Charleston operational changes begin March 23, garbage pick-up and other services continue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston will implement some operational changes beginning March 23 due to the Coronavirus.
The permitting “one stop shop” and business licensing will close to in-person business. You can still submit license renewals and building plans online. If you are unable to access the internet, a single terminal is available in the lobby of City Hall.
Through March 31, all public meetings for the city have been cancelled. Curbside yard debris pickup and bulk trash pick-up are suspended, however roll cart and garbage pick-up will continue as scheduled.
All public parks, recreational facilities, and playgrounds are closed, and all recreational programs are suspended. All senior centers are also closed.
Police and fire operations will continue as normal with no reduction in services.
All events at the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center are cancelled through the end of the moth with most shows rescheduled to a later date.
