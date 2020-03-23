S.C. Department of Education suspends statewide spring student assessments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Children across the Palmetto State who had been preparing for their exams will not be taking them anytime soon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Carolina Department of Education announced on Monday afternoon that the SC READY exams in language arts and math for students in grades 3-8, the SCPASS science exams for students in grades 4 and 6, pre-kindergarten assessments, and alternate assessments will not be administered by the state this spring.
The End-of-Course Examination Program is also not being administered and the requirement that EOCEP tests count for 20 percent of a student’s grade will be waived, according to SCDE.
This announcement by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman comes after the United States Department of Education approved a waiver allowing for the suspension of these assessments in South Carolina.
