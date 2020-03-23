S.C. Department of Education suspends statewide spring student assessments

S.C. Department of Education suspends statewide spring student assessments
The South Carolina Department of Education announced Monday afternoon it was suspending multiple spring assessment exams amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Jared Kofsky | March 23, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 2:36 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Children across the Palmetto State who had been preparing for their exams will not be taking them anytime soon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Education announced on Monday afternoon that the SC READY exams in language arts and math for students in grades 3-8, the SCPASS science exams for students in grades 4 and 6, pre-kindergarten assessments, and alternate assessments will not be administered by the state this spring.

The End-of-Course Examination Program is also not being administered and the requirement that EOCEP tests count for 20 percent of a student’s grade will be waived, according to SCDE.

This announcement by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman comes after the United States Department of Education approved a waiver allowing for the suspension of these assessments in South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.