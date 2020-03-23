S.C. gun shops report jumps in gun, ammo sales during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First, it was toilet paper. Now gun shops say guns and ammunition are the hot sellers as people are dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Stock is running out as gun store owners try to keep guns and ammunition available. And they say they don’t see things slowing down any time soon.
ATP Gun Shops say lines have been out the door every day and that they’ve been selling hundreds of guns. They say they have begun to limit how many people can be inside at one time to help protect customers and employees.
Meanwhile, Mardey Limehouse, who owns Limehouse Gun Shop, said there is a mad rush for guns.
“All the gun shops, many, many of them are sold out," he said. "We’re almost sold out. And like I said, the bullets... I’ve never sold bullets like this in my whole life.”
Some gun shops are reporting at least a 500 percent increase in sales and they think that’s because people are panicking and looking to protect themselves.
“People are hording this stuff," Limehouse said. "The President said don’t do it, but they’re doing it anyway.”
