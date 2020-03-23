SC Rep. pushes for aid using budget surplus as employees face mass lay-offs

"It's been a long week," Aaron Siegel of Home Team BBQ said. "Tuesday night, Wednesday we laid off, in the neighborhood of, about 380-390 employees. That's all the way from the top, down to the bottom. We're almost 14 years old, we spent a lot of time building this thing up. To de-structure it like that in 24 hours is pretty tough. We're obviously very worried about our employees."