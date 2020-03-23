State Sen. Paul Campbell won’t seek re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator has announced that he will not be seeking another term in Columbia.
State Sen. Paul G. Campbell, Jr., a Republican from Goose Creek, revealed in a prepared statement on Monday morning that he will not compete later this year to keep his position representing District 44. Campbell, who chairs the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, has served parts of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties since 2007.
“A man has to know when it’s time to take a few steps back and enjoy life with family and friends,” Campbell wrote in the statement.
Outside of the legislature, Campbell also serves as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
