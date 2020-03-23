Two residents of Charleston retirement community test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two residents of a Charleston retirement community have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community said the cases were reported to DHEC by a testing physician at MUSC.
The residents reportedly live in the apartment and cottage community and have been in self-isolation since March 3 after they returned from international travel, according to Bishop Gadsden’s director of charitable giving and communications.
On Sunday, officials said the residents have not been ill and have diligently complied with their restrictions.
“In an abundance of caution, they and their primary care physician sought testing before their quarantine period was to end,” a press release stated.
Bishop Gadsden officials said all common spaces around their residence were immediately sanitized and other community members were notified.
“We have been proactive in every way possible to protect and support our community in the face of COVID-19,” President Sarah Tipton said. “We are incredibly thankful that the residents affected have remained in good health and that the isolation, testing, and communication has mitigated further exposure.”
A press release stated that Bishop Gadsden began many measures to prevent the spread of the illness more than three weeks ago, including monitoring resident travel, restricting visitors, and closing dining venues and fitness centers.
