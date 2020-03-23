USC’s Tyasha Harris Wins The Dawn Staley Award

"It is a humbling thing each year to see the nation's best guard be acknowledged as such with an award named after me, but this year it is a particular honor to have The Dawn Staley award go to a player I have had the immense privilege to coach over the last four years," Staley said. "Ty Harris is a special guard, a special player, a special person. She won a National Championship as a freshman and spent the next two years working harder than any player in the country, honing her talents and quietly building one of the great careers in South Carolina history. This year it all paid off and the entire basketball world got to see her vision, her scoring ability, her tenacity and her leadership as she raised her team to be the best in the nation. I could not be more proud of this young woman, and it is my distinct honor to recognize Ty Harris as the 2020 recipient of The Dawn Staley Award."