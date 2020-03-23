Warming temperatures this week with record highs possible by Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cool wedge of high pressure will slowly break down today allowing for temperatures to begin to warm up again. Expect a cloudy sky this morning to give way to a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon. This wedge will start to break down later today allowing for temperatures to warm into the 70s. There may be one or two showers today but most of the day will be dry. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday before the rain chance drops off again on Wednesday. A cold front will move through the area late Wednesday allowing sunshine to dominate our weather Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday with 80s likely Friday through Sunday. In fact, record highs are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.