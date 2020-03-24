Beaufort County cancels April shred event

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Cities and counties throughout the Lowcountry are continuing to cancel or postpone programs in order to maintain social distancing.
Now, another scheduled event will not be taking place as planned.
Beaufort County announced on Tuesday afternoon that the secure paper shredding event on April 4 has been canceled. The county government cited “an abundance of caution for the public’s health and well-being” as the cause of the cancellation.
The shred event was supposed to take place at the Shanklin Convenience Center in Beaufort. It is not yet known when the event will be rescheduled. The next shred event is slated to take place in Bluffton on June 6.
County government buildings have been closed to the public since Monday. However, Beaufort County’s convenience centers currently remain open.
