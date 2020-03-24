Berkeley Co. principal confirms COVID-19 case at middle school

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The principal of College Park Middle School alerted parents Monday that a member of the school’s community tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Principal Ingrid Dukes notified the school's staff, students and parents via an email.
The message did not identify the person or state whether it is a student or faculty member.
"I know we are strong enough to support our fellow Squires and will rise to the occasion in the coming days," Dukes said in the message.
The school district is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide contact information "to anyone that DHEC deems appropriate to notify to take further precautions," Dukes said.
"If you are not contacted by DHEC, DHEC has not identified you as a high exposure risk," she said.
Dukes urged anyone who experiences symptoms to contact their doctor or a health provider.
