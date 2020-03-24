Berkeley schools closed through April, will recognize April 13-17 as Spring break

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District say their schools will remain closed through April as per the governor’s order on Tuesday.
In light of the announcement, BCSD officials say the district will recognize Spring break as April 13-April 17.
“Expectations for instruction will be suspended on April 13, and resume on April 20, in recognition of spring break,” BCSD officials said.
The Berkeley County School District released the following additional information:
We realize the state’s decision to extend the school closure continues to present various hardships for many of our families. Please understand the district’s number one priority is the safety and security of our students, staff and our community. We have significantly reduced staff who are physically reporting to any facility in an effort to comply with social distancing guidance and will continue operating feeding sites as drive-through PICK UP service only. Additionally, we will continue to support student learning through our online platforms, and we will provide guidance and instructional materials for the extended closure as they become finalized. Please review the information below regarding BCSD plans for the extended closure.
ALL BCSD employees, except those who have been notified that their continued ability to report to facilities is essential to modified operations, are now working remotely, as directed, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please continue to monitor your BCSD email account as we work to provide information to employees concerning compensation, leave and benefits in accordance with federal and state regulations.
New student registration dates for the 2020-2021 school year will be rescheduled and information will be forthcoming. This only applies to new student registration for the 2020-2021 school year.BCSD shift from modified eLearning plan to blended learning platform coming soon
Although we understand that this continued closure will be difficult for many to process and confront at this time, we want to assure you that our central services staff have worked diligently to prepare to respond to news of an expanded closure. We are committed to supporting our teachers, students, parents and guardians during the extended closure, as we have been since closures were announced on March 15.
We have sought student, teacher, and parent feedback during this unprecedented closure. We are proud of the strides each have taken to meet the needs of eLearning. However, we have also listened to constructive feedback of the difficulties of eLearning.
Accordingly, BCSD is moving to a blended learning platform, a hybrid model that integrates online content with traditional teaching. Teachers and parents will get the additional support that they need to keep students focused, and students will continue to receive the personalized learning only their teachers can provide. This blended learning platform will allow us to continue ensuring that we provide a high quality instructional experience for this extended instructional time. You will receive more information about this new blended learning soon. Continue to complete your eLearning lessons until we contact you about this new exciting platform. School leaders and teachers will be provided with training on the blended learning platform before its public launch.
We will provide you with updates regarding our modified learning plans, and we will remain committed to supporting our students, parents, guardians, and teachers during these unprecedented times.
Student feeding program
Since March 16, BCSD has continued to provide lunch and snack AT NO COST to children 18 years of age and younger during the school closure as a drive-through PICK UP service. We recognize that the support our children and families need remains the same and may even increase during this time. Multiple schools throughout the district provide hot lunch and a snack for PICK UP, Mondays through Fridays. Below is the updated list, but please note these sites are subject to change on short notice. Please regularly check the BCSD website for updated feeding site information.
BCSD schools hosting drive-through PICK UP of lunch and snack (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) are:
· Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
· Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
· Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
· Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
· Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorothy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
· Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
· Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
· Hanahan Middle School located at 5815 Murray Dr., Hanahan, SC, 29410
· J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
· Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
· St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
· Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
Through a partnership with local churches and other community organizations, Berkeley County School District is continuing to expand its student feeding program. The following community locations have also been added to the list for lunch PICK UP:
(landmark/location | address | estimated delivery time)
· Jamestown Baptist Family LifeCenter | 4331 N. Hwy 17A, Jamestown | 11 a.m.
· Cordesville Baptist Church | 1913 Hwy 402, Cordesville | 12:05 p.m.
· Miracle Revival Center | 2706 Cainhoy Rd, Huger | 11 a.m.
· Saint Phillips AME Church | 3205 Steed Creek Rd, Huger | 11:35 a.m.
· MHP | William Hill Ln @ Genuine Ln, Huger | 12:10 p.m.
· Community Lodge | 1071 Charity Church Rd, Huger | 11 a.m.
· Highpoint Cir / 3 Brothers Ln, Huger | 11:35 a.m.
· Bethel AME Church | 5366 Halfway Creek, Huger | 12:10 a.m.
· Shannonwood Apartments | 215 Shannonwood Dr, Moncks Corner | 11 a.m.
· Freedom Church | 1425 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner | 11:30 a.m.
· Fishburne Educational Center | 6215 Murray Dr, Hanahan | 11 a.m.
· Hanahan Baptist Church | Pepper St @ Loftis St, Hanahan | 11:25 a.m.
· The Church of God | 5813 Sledge St, Hanahan | 11:50 a.m.
· Spring Valley MHP | 1001 Spring Valley Rd, Hanahan | 11 a.m.
· Seven Farms Apts. | 305 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island | 11:35 a.m.
· Saint John AME Church | 1046 Saint Johns Church Rd, Charleston | 12:25 p.m.
· Holy Rock Temple of God Holiness | 2515 Clements Ferry Rd., Wando | 12:45 p.m.
· Pine Lakes Apts @ Office | 120 S. Cranford Rd, Goose Creek | 11 a.m.
· Collins Park @ Office | 3501 Harbour Lake Dr., Goose Creek | 11:20 a.m.
· River Ridge Townhouses @ Office | 4255 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:40 a.m.
· Rosewood Townhomes @ Office | 4501 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 12 p.m.
· Birch Hollow MHP | 101 Bayboro Cir, Goose Creek | 12:10 p.m.
· The Villas At Summer Creek @ Office | 5055 Harbour Lake Drive, Goose Creek | 12:20 p.m.
· Patriots Place Townhomes @ Office | 3000 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11 a.m.
· Marrington Village Apts @ Office | 5000 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:20 a.m.
· Pinebrook Pointe Apts @ Office | 5500 Harbour Lake Dr, Goose Creek | 11:40 a.m.
· Shannon Park Apts | 103 Central Ave, Goose Creek | 12: 40 p.m.
· Wingate MHP @ Office | 420 Pittsburg Landing, Summerville | 11 a.m.
· Waters At St. James @ Pool | 1053 St James Ave, Summerville | 11:20 a.m.
· Beckstone Apts @ Office | 100 Comet Creek Ln, Summerville | 11:40 a.m.
· Cobbstone Village Apts @ Office | 900 Brookstone Way, Summerville | 12 p.m.
· Providence Wesleyan Church | 2101 State Rd, Summerville | 12:30 p.m.
If you have any questions please call our Child Nutrition Services department at 843-899-8708.
For more information about BCSD's Child Nutrition Services department, click here.
It is our priority to ensure that our students continue to receive the proper nutrition during this school closure. This service is available to ALL Berkeley County children 18 years of age and younger. No student will be permitted to enter the building or eat on-site.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) update
BCSD will continue to protect student and staff privacy and ensure that information concerning the health of students and staff is not shared with unauthorized individuals. We ask that everyone commit to keeping information concerning the health of all students and staff confidential.
In the event the district learns of any confirmation of coronavirus (COVID-19) related to BCSD, we will notify the impacted school or central services community under the guidance of South Carolina Department Health and Environmental Control. If a wider notification is deemed necessary by SCDHEC and district leaders, we will use the district’s communication platforms to provide communities with that information.
Please continue to follow BCSD on Facebook and Twitter, and check the district website (www.bcsdschools.net/coronavirus) for any updated information.
