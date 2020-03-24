Berkeley schools closed through April, will recognize April 13-17 as Spring break

We realize the state’s decision to extend the school closure continues to present various hardships for many of our families. Please understand the district’s number one priority is the safety and security of our students, staff and our community. We have significantly reduced staff who are physically reporting to any facility in an effort to comply with social distancing guidance and will continue operating feeding sites as drive-through PICK UP service only. Additionally, we will continue to support student learning through our online platforms, and we will provide guidance and instructional materials for the extended closure as they become finalized. Please review the information below regarding BCSD plans for the extended closure.