Charleston mayor to hold news conference, propose citywide ‘stay at home’ ordinance

“With yesterday’s announcement by DHEC that the COVID-19 pandemic has officially reached the acceleration phase in our state, we must now take even more dramatic action to stop the spread here in Charleston while there’s still time to save thousands of lives by flattening the curve," Tecklenburg said in a statement. "With that in mind, I am today ordering the temporary closure of all city parks and playgrounds, and will tonight introduce a citywide stay at home ordinance for emergency action by our City Council. This ordinance would close non-essential businesses and direct citizens to stay at home except for necessary trips to the grocery store, the pharmacy or for other essential activities.”