Charleston mayor to hold news conference, propose citywide ‘stay at home’ ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he plans to propose an ordinance at Tuesday’s city council meeting to temporarily close non-essential businesses and direct citizens to stay at home.
Tecklenburg called a news briefing for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday from Washington Square in downtown Charleston.
“With yesterday’s announcement by DHEC that the COVID-19 pandemic has officially reached the acceleration phase in our state, we must now take even more dramatic action to stop the spread here in Charleston while there’s still time to save thousands of lives by flattening the curve," Tecklenburg said in a statement. "With that in mind, I am today ordering the temporary closure of all city parks and playgrounds, and will tonight introduce a citywide stay at home ordinance for emergency action by our City Council. This ordinance would close non-essential businesses and direct citizens to stay at home except for necessary trips to the grocery store, the pharmacy or for other essential activities.”
As of Monday afternoon, South Carolina was reporting 298 cases of COVID-19.
Charleston County accounted for 31 of those cases, placing it tied with Greenville County as the third-hardest hit behind Kershaw, at 54; and Richland, at 43.
Beaufort County listed 21 cases, Berkeley County reported four, Dorchester and Georgetown reported two cases each and Colleton County reported one case.
Charleston City Council meets Tuesday at 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
