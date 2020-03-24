Coast Guard medevacs man from cargo vessel to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Coast Guard medevaced an injured man on a vessel off the coast of Charleston on Tuesday morning.
The Coast Guard announced that it received a call at 4:44 pm on Monday about a crew member suffering from a hand injury on a cargo ship called the Teal Arrow. The 544-foot boat, which was nearly 175 miles east of Charleston at the time, then began to travel towards the Holy City.
As the vessel came closer to the South Carolina coast, an Air Facility Charleston-based helicopter team was dispatched. A Coast Guard spokesperson said that the boat crew member with the hand injury was medevaced around 1:00 am on Tuesday while the ship was roughly 50 miles southeast of Charleston.
The individual was flown from the vessel to the Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island, according to the Coast Guard. He was then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
MarineTraffic.com, which tracks the locations of vessels, shows that the Teal Arrow is in the process of traveling from the Port of Brunswick in Georgia to the Port of Antwerp in Belgium.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.