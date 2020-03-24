Coroner’s office identifies man killed in hit-and-run in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Charleston County.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Matthew Baer from Meggett died last Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 165.
The sheriff’s office said it happened in the Hollywood area on the 4500 block of Hwy. 165.
According to deputies, a citizen notified the sheriff’s office of a deceased man in the roadway.
Deputies say vehicle parts were scattered nearby, but no vehicle or motorist was on scene.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.