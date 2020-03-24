Coroner’s office identifies man killed in hit-and-run in Charleston Co.

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in hit-and-run in Charleston Co.
. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 24, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 5:04 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Matthew Baer from Meggett died last Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 165.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the Hollywood area on the 4500 block of Hwy. 165.

According to deputies, a citizen notified the sheriff’s office of a deceased man in the roadway.

Deputies say vehicle parts were scattered nearby, but no vehicle or motorist was on scene.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.