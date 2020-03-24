One person dead following shooting at Dorchester County home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say one person is dead following a shooting at a Dorchester County home late Monday night.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a home on Cedars Parkway near Ashley Phosphate Road.
Lt. Rick Carson said deputies responded to the home for a shots fired report.
When authorities got on scene they found the victim.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Tuesday morning.
