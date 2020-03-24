Dozens of inmates released from Berkeley Co. Detention Center as proactive measure for COVID-19

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say dozens of inmates have been released as a proactive measure against the coronavirus.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said in the last week about 50 to 60 inmates, who are non-violent offenders with minor cases, have been released.
Baker said the number of inmates released is growing gradually and was done under the guidance of the solicitor’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the release was done to better prepare the facility, staff and inmates if a COVID-19 case was to occur. Baker said there have been no confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday night.
The release of the inmates has been a process that has been going on for about a week.
The cases range from 30-day sentences, time served for others and some guilty pleas.
Baker said inmates being brought to the center are being screened for the virus.
