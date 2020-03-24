East Cooper Meals on Wheels prepares to temporarily suspend most deliveries

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Meals on Wheels will distribute 3,000 meals on Tuesday, as they look to limit face-to-face interactions for both the safety of their volunteers and their recipients.
East Cooper Meals on Wheels has spent more than a week preparing the meals which were first cooked, and now will be delivered frozen. Volunteers will continue to check-in on recipients daily, since many of them live alone.
"We have some volunteers that have driven the same route for 10, 15, 20 years,” George Roberts, President of East Cooper Meals in Wheels said. “So the people on those routes are like family. They will be checking on them every day making sure they're okay."
After Tuesday’s deliveries, the nonprofit will suspend all normal operations until April 6.
”We’ve been kind of monitoring this over the last couple weeks making preparations with our suppliers and stocking up here,” Roberts said. “We have 14 freezers here that we’ve filled."
Roberts says the group will empty those freezers Tuesday.
But through this difficult time, volunteers are also preparing to take on new household who may be directly affected by the coronavirus. Families who either are quarantined because they came in close contact with someone who tested positive, or tested positive themselves, should call 8438819350.
For now, they say, they do not need any more volunteers. They do, however, say now would be a good time to donate if you have the means to in order to make sure they are able to provide any additional households with food.
