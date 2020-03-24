A few showers/storms possible over next 24 hours!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will try to lift through the area today bringing in warmer temperatures but also the chance of some rain. We’ll see another day of mainly cloudy skies with a few showers possible this morning and afternoon. As upper level energy moves in late today, there will be a chance of a few thunderstorms, mainly north of I-26. We’ll start to see more sunshine on Wednesday which will help to warm the temperatures into the 80s. A cold front will move through late Wednesday bringing down the temperatures into the 70s for Thursday. The cool down will be short-lived with near record highs likely on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.