Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks. The move prompted Carolina to trade quaraterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins, where Allen will be reunited with former coach Ron Rivera. The Panthers also announced the previously reported signings of three unrestricted free agents — linebacker Tahir Whitehead from the Raiders, defensive end Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings and offensive lineman John Miller from the Bengals.
UNDATED (AP) — Dawn Staley helped guide South Carolina to the No. 1 ranking this season. She has now earned coach of the year honors from The Associated Press for the first time. The veteran coach received 20 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 each week. Northwestern coach Joe McKeown was second with five votes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is planning another virtual race during the coronavirus shutdown. The stock car series held a successful event over the weekend, giving its fans something to watch and enjoy with sports everywhere basically shut down. Denny Hamlin won the first event, and drivers will do it again this Sunday at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Fox Sports 1 is again going to be involved in the broadcast.