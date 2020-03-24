Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash near Harleyville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State Troopers are investigating an early-morning crash on I-26 that left one person dead.
The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:50 a.m.Tuesday near mile marker 179 in the westbound lanes of I-26, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Troopers say a 2007 Chrysler veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
EMS took the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, to an area hospital where they later died, Southern said.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
