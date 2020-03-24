Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATM EXPLOSIONS
Men accused of creating explosions to rob ATMs in 2 states
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men are facing federal charges in Florida for using small explosions to rob ATMs in the Tampa Bay area. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa has charged 33-year-old Mawdo Sallah and 34-year-old Kirk Johnson with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison. A criminal complaint says Sallah and Johnson took nearly $70,000 from several Florida ATMs between November and January and vandalized others without taking any cash. Investigators believe the men injected some type of flammable fuel into the machines. Prosecutors say the men were arrested Sunday after setting off an explosion at an ATM in Georgia.
CHILD SHOT
Child, 7, injured by gunfire at apartments in South Carolina
BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old child was shot and injured at a South Carolina apartment complex. Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak said the child suffered “superficial injuries” when struck by gunfire late Sunday. Paramedics took the child to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the shooting incident happened at the Villa Apartments in Bamberg, about 60 miles south of Columbia. No other details were immediately released.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina Boeing worker tests positive for virus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An employee at Boeing's South Carolina production facility has tested positive for COVID-19. Boeing spokeswoman Libba Holland said Monday that the employee was quarantined and being treated. Holland also said Boeing had asked all workers at the facility “who were in close contact” with that employee to self-quarantine at home and monitor themselves for any symptoms. The case is the first to be confirmed at the facility, where the aerospace manufacturer assembles its 787 Dreamliner jet. According to Holland, around 7,000 workers work at the North Charleston plant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOEING
Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus
SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus, idling tens of thousands of workers. Dozens of people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, mostly in the Seattle area. The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks. Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in the state. It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can't - like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes - will receive paid leave during the shutdown.
WATERFALL DEATH
South Carolina woman dies after fall from top of waterfalls
PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has died after falling over the edge of waterfalls. The Pickens County Coroner's Office says she was camping with friends Sunday and was at the top of Laurel Forks Falls when she fell. She was identified as 25-year-old Taylor Coleman of Simpsonville. An autopsy was planned for Monday. The falls are northwest of Greenville, near the North Carolina line.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
No charges for officers who fatally shot South Carolina man
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says the officers who fatally shot a man outside a store where he was accused of shoplifting will not be charged. A news release from the agency says the Chester police officers acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 28-year-old Ariane McCree in November. McCree's family members filed a lawsuit earlier this year stating that he was handcuffed behind his back when he was shot by three officers. The attorney general's office says McCree attacked officers while handcuffed and pulled a gun before two officers shot him. Police video related to the shooting hasn't been released.